Lenovo's 2022 Laptops Give AMD A Rare Gaming Win

Less than one week after Lenovo announced the 2022 lineup for its new Lenovo Slim 9i laptops on May 5, 2022, the computer manufacturer has come up with yet another wave of announcements, this time placing gamers directly in the crosshairs. As of May 10, 2022, Lenovo has spilled the beans on the 2022 editions of its Lenovo Legion 7, Legion 7i, Legion Slim 7, and Legion Slim 7i laptops. Granted, this year's improvements are iterative, keeping the same relative price ranges and bumping tech specs up a notch from the 2021 models — which only makes Lenovo Legion laptops better at high-end PC gaming in 2022, and that's not a bad thing.

There is a notable price difference this year, however, and it's most likely due to the ongoing electronics chip shortages happening worldwide. In a twist, the Slim versions of Lenovo's new Legion 7 and 7i are more expensive than the 2021 models by a margin of around $300, moving the starting price point up to around $1,500 from $1,200. It's unlikely you'll find a 2022 Lenovo Legion model below the aforementioned $1,500 MSRP. In stark contrast to the Slim models, the regular Legion 7 models begin at $2,059 and the Legion 7i models open at $2,449. According to Lenovo, both 7i models should become available to purchase in May, and both regular 7 models will become available in June. Those looking for a less expensive gaming laptop might instead find more traction with Lenovo's Legion 5 series.