Samsung PRO Endurance Memory Cards Are Made For Security Cameras

Smartphones are slowly shedding their need for microSD card slots, finally bringing Google's vision of a unified Android filesystem storage into reality. Fortunately, the mobile market is just a small drop in a sea of other devices and use cases that still need a small but fast data storage solution. Digital cameras are, of course, still reliant on the larger flash memory cards, but there are classes of video recording devices that need something more compact but just as reliable. These include security cameras and doorbell cameras, and Samsung's latest batch of microSD cards are made specifically for them, promising the ability to record videos continuously for up to 16 years.

Memory cards are often regarded as "transient" data storage, used to temporarily store files long enough to be transferred to a more permanent location. That's often the case with photos and videos being moved from a camera or smartphone to a computer for editing or storing. Ironically, SD cards are notorious for being slow, at least slower than cable or larger drives, but it's usually only the option available for cameras, other than a direct connection to a computer.

For security, doorbell, dashboard, and body cameras, however, microSD cards serve a longer-term purpose. These devices, including the recent crop of IoT cameras, are too small to sport even the smallest SSDs. The only solution available is microSD cards, but not just any card will do. That's why Samsung is launching a new line of PRO Performance cards that are not only fast but also long-lasting.