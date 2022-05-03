YouTube Go Will Join The Google Graveyard Soon

Google giveth, and Google taketh away. It has always been the case that Google will sunset products and services even if they have quite a number of users. Everything is fair game, and nothing is really safe, as proven by Google Play Music and Inbox, among others, which is why people are sometimes wary of investing time, money, and emotions in less-established Google products. The situation has gotten to the point that there is now a "Google Graveyard" that derisively refers to the growing number of products discontinued by the company. That lot will expand again in about two months with the addition of an admittedly infrequently used app.

Not too long ago, Google launched a series of Android apps under a "Go" family that tried to cater to phones that barely meet minimum requirements and users on very low-bandwidth networks. These took their name from Android Go, a special configuration (not a distinct version) of Android that is intended to be put on phones with low specs. These apps, which included YouTube Go, Maps Go, Gmail Go, and even Files Go were also launched to offer a complete experience for those entry-level budget phones.

Over time, however, these Go apps are either no longer necessary or have been made more widely available to the general population. Files Go, for example, has graduated to become Files by Google, bringing its lightweight and space-saving features to all Android users. Now one of the most data-hungry and space-hungry apps is saying goodbye to its Go counterpart, with YouTube Go being retired in August, according to Google Support.