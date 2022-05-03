What The Extreme Heat Waves In India Could Really Mean

India houses the world's fourth-largest coal reserves, and the country has been self-dependent for its domestic coal requirements. Unfortunately, this abundance of coal has also led to the country becoming overly dependent on this fossil fuel for its electricity generation needs. It is surprising, therefore, to hear that India is currently reeling under a massive coal shortage.

But, strangely, India's current coal shortage isn't caused by depleting reserves. Instead, the cause of the current crisis is the faster than expected pace at which temperatures across the country rose, leading to a surge in electricity consumption. This increased consumption meant that power companies could not keep enough coal reserves in stock since they were burning more coal than what could be supplied.

This dearth of coal eventually led to some power companies resorting to power cuts and blackouts. As of drafting this article, several cities in India are reeling under short and long-duration power outages. The government — on its part — is trying to ramp up the production of coal and recently canceled as many as 750 passenger train services to ensure freight trains transporting coal to power plants are given priority.

It remains to be seen how effective these last-ditch methods are in solving India's current power crisis. With just over a month left for summer to officially end, people across India may be in for another month of torrid weather marred by frequent power outages.