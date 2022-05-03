How To Set A Data Limit For Specific Apps On Your Android

An app can use up a lot of data, which can be a frightening notion for those with extra tight cellular data plans. This can get even worse if you add other data-hogging apps into the mix, such as social media, news, games, and video streaming apps, to name a few. Fortunately, Android comes with built-in features that can prevent apps from consuming too much data. Now, some might be asking themselves, why would that be necessary when I don't even spend too much time on a single online app to begin with?

The thing is, you don't have to be actively using an app for it to continuously siphon data from your allotted mobile internet plan, as some unused apps still do so even when they're just sitting in the background (via Google). Once your allotted mobile data has been fully depleted, your cellular internet will either slow down to a crawl, be cut off completely, or you'll be charged extra on your next monthly billing cycle, depending on your carrier and chosen data plan.