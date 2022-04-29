The Bizarre Samsung Smart Belt That Monitored Your Waist Line

Samsung is known to many for its wide range of electronics, including smartphones, smart TVs, smart refrigerators, and... trendy accessories like smart fashion belts? That became the case when the tech giant showcased a peculiar product called the "Welt" during the Consumer Electronics Show in 2016. Its name stands for "wellness belt," and it was the product of just three Samsung employees working at its Creative Lab division, a sort of R&D program tasked with brainstorming concepts that the company might later turn into actual products (via The Verge).

At the time, Samsung's strange smart belt was merely presented as a proof-of-concept and didn't come with any pricing information since the company was unsure if the idea would warrant mass production. Fast forward four years later, and Welt Corporation — now a spin-off of Samsung — had introduced yet another variant called the Smart Belt Pro, which came with more features and even went on to win a CES 2020 Innovation Award (via Welt). For such an unassuming fashion accessory, some might be curious as to how an ordinary-looking leather belt is capable of having tech smarts without looking the part. Well, looks can be deceiving.