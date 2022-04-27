Belkin's New Wireless Chargers Could Work From All The Way Across The Room

Belkin, the American consumer electronics brand known for its connectivity devices and computer peripherals, could soon become the first consumer electronics brand to launch products that support truly wireless, over-the-air charging. On April 27, 2022, Belkin announced a partnership with Wi-Charge, an Israeli long-range wireless power company that is focused on making truly wireless charging a reality soon.

We do not have specific details about Belkin products that shall support this new charging standard, and the company does not specify a timeline for the launch of these products either. However, Belkin appears to be pretty bullish on the future of true wireless charging, and the company's CEO anticipates over-the-air wireless charging to become commonplace in the years to come. Given the current popularity of wireless charging solutions, the statement does make sense.

For those unaware, Wi-Charge's infrared-based over-the-air wireless charging solution claims to charge supported devices without the need for them to be connected to a wireless charging dock. In addition, the company says its charging solution is safe, eco-friendly, easy to deploy, and has all necessary regulatory approvals already in place.