Why The Large Binocular Telescope At Mount Graham Was Controversial

On March 15, 2012, the Large Binocular Telescope (LBT) made its first scientific results public; 25 years had passed since the project was first presented, but the wait was worth it. Among other things, the results showed off the telescope's top-tier ability to cancel out the blur of the Earth's atmosphere while also offering new insights into how stars are formed (via Phys.org). Using the LBT, scientists revealed exoplanets and their environments, a field expected to grow substantially thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope.

The Large Binocular Telescope is located in Arizona's Pinaleno Mountains at an altitude of about 7,545 feet. The observatory operates under an international collaboration between the University of Arizona, Italy's National Institute of Astrophysics, Germany's LBT Beteiligungsgesellschaft, and several other U.S. universities. Thanks to its unique design, power, and its vast array of scientific instruments, the LBT has earned a reputation for being a leading global telescope facility (via LBT).

While space telescopes like Hubble and Webb have eclipsed the capabilities of Earth telescopes, LBT should not be underestimated. The team at the observatory explains that they are on a mission to cover the full range of modern astrophysics, from exoplanets to the high-redshift universe. But the road to first light was not an easy one for the binocular telescope.