2023 AMG C 43 Sedan Brings F1 Turbo Tech To The Streets
Automakers love talking about how their investment in motorsport improves their road cars, but today Mercedes-AMG can put a part number to that claim. The 2023 Mercedes-AMG C 43 Sedan not only brings 402 horsepower to the party, along with all-wheel drive and rear-axle steering, but also some F1-related tech for its punchy 2.0-liter turbo-four engine.
It's an entry point into the AMG range, though that doesn't mean it's underwhelming. Though the mild-hybrid gas engine may not be the largest that AMG offers, it's still sufficient for an estimated 0-60 mph time of just 4.6 seconds. It's also one of AMG's handcrafted powertrains, where the builder's name is immortalized on a plate under the hood.
F1 inspired and a hybrid, too
AMG is combining a few different elements in order to achieve that. For a start, there's a second-generation belt-driven starter-generator (RSG), tied into the car's 48V system. It can add a temporary 13 horsepower boost to the gas engine, to bring the total to 402 horses and 369 lb-ft of torque. The standard transmission is a 9-speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT.
Arguably more interesting, though, is the electric exhaust-gas turbocharger. That borrows technology used by the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team and is a first for a series-production engine, the automaker says. The upshot is "a particularly spontaneous response across the entire rev range," though without comprising on efficiency.
Two-stage gasoline injection allows the piezo injectors to boost pressure up to 2,900 psi in the first stage. Come the second stage, and the engine adds intake manifold duct injection with solenoid valves. Overall, the new turbo can maintain its boost pressure all the time, even if you take your foot off the gas pedal or hit the brakes.
Speed for the straights, grip for the corners
All that power helps the AMG C 43 Sedan hit a 155 mph top speed as normally configured. Opt for 19-inch or 20-inch wheels, meanwhile, and that can be unlocked for 165 mph.
However it's not just going in a straight line that's important. AMG makes 4MATIC all-wheel drive standard, with a 31/69 rear torque bias by default. That works alongside the similarly-standard rear-axle steering, familiar from larger and more expensive Mercedes models, but more of a rarity in its smaller sedans.
As with those bigger cars, the system adjusts the direction it turns the rear wheels according to the overall speed. Under 37 mph, for example, the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction to those at the front, by up to 2.5 degrees. That improves agility on turn-in, as well as shortening the wheelbase for easier maneuvering in tight parking lots and similar.
At speeds above around 37 mph, however, the rear wheels can turn up to 0.7 degrees in parallel with those at the front. This boosts stability during higher-speed maneuvers, such as lane-changing on highways. AMG's various drive modes adjust the behavior of the all-wheel steering, the torque distribution of the all-wheel-drive system, the engine and transmission, and the turbo.
A moody AMG makeover
Outside, 18-inch wheels are standard, along with an AMG-specific front grille that has chromed vertical struts. The AMG front bumper gets distinctive flics and air intakes, along with more chrome highlighting, and the side sills are matching, too. The rear bumper has a diffuser-look, and finally, there's round twin-tailpipe trim.
AMG will offer its Night Packages 1 and II, along with a Carbon Fiber package and Performance Studio Package. There'll be up to 20-inch wheels on the official options list.
Inside, meanwhile, there are AMG sports seats with black MB-Tex/Microfiber upholstery and contrast red stitching, plus matching red seatbelts. The new AMG Performance steering wheel is standard, too, with shortcuts for the drive modes, and there are matching sport pedals, illuminated door sills, and floor mats.
For tech, there's a 12.3-inch digital instrumentation panel and an 11.9-inch central touchscreen; as in the new S-Class and EQS, the latter is now portrait orientation for easier use. It runs the latest iteration of MBUX, with "Hey Mercedes" voice control and optional augmented video for navigation. A head-up display is optional, as is the AMG TRACK PACE data logger which can record 80+ different data points on the track.
A 360-degree camera, 64-color ambient lighting, heated front seats, parking assist, and biometric fingerprint security are all standard. You'll find a panoramic roof, dashcam, ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, acoustic glass, and 4-zone automatic climate control on the options list.
Deliveries of the 2023 AMG C 43 Sedan are expected to kick off in the US in late 2022. Pricing will be confirmed closer to launch.