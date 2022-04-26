2023 AMG C 43 Sedan Brings F1 Turbo Tech To The Streets

All that power helps the AMG C 43 Sedan hit a 155 mph top speed as normally configured. Opt for 19-inch or 20-inch wheels, meanwhile, and that can be unlocked for 165 mph.

However it's not just going in a straight line that's important. AMG makes 4MATIC all-wheel drive standard, with a 31/69 rear torque bias by default. That works alongside the similarly-standard rear-axle steering, familiar from larger and more expensive Mercedes models, but more of a rarity in its smaller sedans.

Mercedes-AMG

As with those bigger cars, the system adjusts the direction it turns the rear wheels according to the overall speed. Under 37 mph, for example, the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction to those at the front, by up to 2.5 degrees. That improves agility on turn-in, as well as shortening the wheelbase for easier maneuvering in tight parking lots and similar.

At speeds above around 37 mph, however, the rear wheels can turn up to 0.7 degrees in parallel with those at the front. This boosts stability during higher-speed maneuvers, such as lane-changing on highways. AMG's various drive modes adjust the behavior of the all-wheel steering, the torque distribution of the all-wheel-drive system, the engine and transmission, and the turbo.