The Prototype For The World's First Floating City Is Finally Here

Imagining a city with lots of water may produce an image similar to Venice, Italy, with land-based buildings and lanes upon lanes of water in between. However, the future may soon refine that image and turn it into something else entirely: a fully sustainable, buoyant, and lively city built entirely on water. Sound unrealistic? Such a concept might be closer than you think. The first prototype for a floating city, which is set to be built in Busan, South Korea, has just been revealed.

The need for the world's first floating city stems from ongoing climate changes and the rise in global sea levels that follows. For a bustling maritime hub such as Busan, which ranks 6th on the list of the world's busiest ports (via WorldShipping.org), the constant rise in water levels could prove disastrous one day. This is why the local government decided to team up with the United Nations and "floating city" design firm Oceanix in order to set up the first such city right there in Busan.

After working on the project for a while, the UN, the city of Busan, and Oceanix are now able to present very clear renders of what the city may look like. The images are breathtaking, and while futuristic, they offer insight into what is supposed to become reality in just a few years.