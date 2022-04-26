The Real Reason NASA Has Its Own Railroad

When you think of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), you probably imagine spaceships, moon missions, and robots on Mars. What you probably don't think about are good old-fashioned trains, but trains have always been a vital component to the success of NASA's space missions. Why? How else do you think they move around all those incredibly large and heavy booster rockets?

A 38-mile industrial line dubbed "The NASA Railroad" crisscrosses the expansive Kennedy Space Center at in Florida, as well as connecting to tracks at Cape Canaveral. In 1963, the Florida East Coast Railway built a 7.5-mile connection to the Kennedy Space Center that joined the 28 miles of NASA-constructed track at Wilson's Corners junction. Part of that 7.5-mile line included a drawbridge over the Indian River, which entered the space center's restricted zone. The draw span of the bridge always stays up until a train needs to enter, at which time the crew lowers the bridge and allows the train to enter the restricted zone.

According to NASA, the Florida East Coast Railway built two 7-track rail yards, one called "Jay Jay" and the other named "Wilson." The nine-mile Jay Jay line runs east towards the Atlantic Ocean to NASA's launch pads and the aforementioned Air Force tracks at Cape Canaveral. The line just east of Wilson, also a nine-mile stretch, heads to NASA's vehicle assembly building and Kennedy Space Center's industrial area.