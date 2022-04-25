Vivo X80 Series: Everything You Wanted To Know

The Vivo X80 is a full-fledged flagship phone in its own right and is near-identical to the X80 Pro in terms of overall looks and size. The phone features a 6.78-inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and has a claimed contrast ratio of 8000000:1. This display is near-identical to the display used on the X80 Pro — except for the lower resolution.

As mentioned earlier, the Vivo X80 comes powered by the Dimensity 9000 processor chipset from MediaTek. This chip is arguably among the best smartphone SoCs currently available in Android devices and is a potent rival to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 from Qualcomm. The X80 is offered with 8GB and 12GB RAM options with three UFS 3.1 storage options; 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Vivo has traditionally refrained from offering microSD card slots on its flagship devices — this continues to be the case with the X80 lineup.

The triple camera setup on the Vivo X80 includes a 32MP, f/2.45 selfie camera (which is also used on the X80 Pro), a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP portrait camera. The only camera to support OIS in this configuration is the primary 50MP sensor.

The Vivo X80 gets a 4,500mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging using the company's proprietary charging technology. With support for both 5G and 4G networks, the device claims a VoLTE talk time of over 19 hours in the single SIM mode, going down to a little over 15 hours in dual SIM mode.