Why Rolls-Royce's Flying Electric Taxis Aren't As Far Off As You Think

Electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft are part of a trending sector ripe with innovation and development. Companies like Porsche, in partnership with Boeing, Bell Nexus, and Hyundai are just some of the big names investing in eVTOLs. These unique aircraft come in all shapes and sizes, though some are more functional and show better potential than others.

Regardless of any given model's specific design, the essence of the eVTOL movement permeates throughout the sector: green energy, revolutionary futuristic design, and innovative mobility. Unlike their larger, traditional counterparts, eVTOLs promise zero emissions by utilizing all-electric engines, not to mention their very low sound contamination, all while helping cut down on increasingly problematic big city traffic.

While the technology is still under development and too expensive to go mainstream, things are getting interesting. According to Markets and Markets, eVTOLs are already a reality, having boasted a valuation of $8.5 billion in 2021, a figure that is projected to reach $30.8 billion by 2030. One of the most interesting eVTOL projects at the moment comes from Rolls-Royce in partnership with Vertical Aerospace.