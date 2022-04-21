What Is THCV In Cannabis And How Is It Different From THC?

Cannabis, sometimes referred to as marijuana, is a plant comprised of many different chemicals, including THC, which is responsible for its intoxicating effects. Another well-known cannabis chemical is CBD, which has become popular due to its potential medicinal benefits. These are, however, only two of the approximately 70 or more cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant, according to Fundacion Canna. Each phytochemical can contribute to the different effects one may feel after ingesting cannabis products, depending on the concentration of each. The varying cannabinoid quantities are responsible for different cannabis strains and the distinctly unique effects each may offer.

A lesser-known cannabinoid has been getting more attention lately, and it's called tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV). The substance has become known for a variety of purported effects, and it could potentially serve as a solid alternative to THC or CBD, depending on what you're looking for. A growing body of research has found that THCV may be more energizing and better at suppressing appetite compared to THC, potentially offering these benefits without the paranoia some people experience from the latter chemical. However, THCV is not normally found in very high concentrations in cannabis, so these effects tend to be felt more subtly. As THCV gains popularity, demand for strains with higher THCV concentrations is growing.