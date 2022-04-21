Scientists Confirm A Controversial Physical Feature Of This Prehistoric Creature

A new study has found a lot of information about the evolution of feathers. We've all heard of the theory that the closest descendants of the Tyrannosaurus rex are modern-day birds, such as chickens and ostriches, but many of us still can't picture a feathered dinosaur. Pterosaurs were flying reptiles closely related to dinosaurs and were around for most of the Mesozoic era. Although some studies report that a decline in the pterosaur population — caused by having to compete with similar species — started long prior to the blow that took out most of the life on Earth, they were likely around in some capacity until the very end. Pterosaurs went extinct, alongside many other species, during the Cretaceous-Paleogene dinosaur extinction event, estimated to have taken place some 66 million years ago.

However, according to a recently examined pterosaur fossil, some pterosaurs not only had feathers, they had branched feathers like birds. What's perhaps more interesting is that feathers as a feature may be much older than initially believed. The fossil comes from a private collector, but it holds findings that Professor Maria McNamara of University College Cork in Ireland never expected. The partial skull of a Tupandactylus imperator, which is a type of pterosaur, seemingly proves that this type of dinosaur had feathers much like those of the birds we see out in nature in 2022. The feathers weren't just branched, but also possibly quite colorful.