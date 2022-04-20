HP Might Be Getting Into The Foldable Laptop Game

The foldable phone market is finally starting to pick up speed despite consumers remaining skeptical about the durability of these flexible screens. Smartphones, however, are hardly the only type of consumer gadget that can benefit from the form-changing technology that can, among other things, enable devices to fold into more compact form factors when convenient. Many companies have been exploring foldable tablet and laptop concepts, but the stakes are higher in these classes of devices compared to smartphones. That isn't stopping some PC makers like Lenovo and Asus from testing the waters, though, and it seems that HP will soon be joining them.

Foldable laptops aren't unheard of, but they are so rare that there is only one that you can actually buy right now: the Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Fold. This unique model was launched in 2020 with specs that were fine at that time, including an Intel Core i5-L16G7 processor and only 8GB of RAM. The foldable laptop sports a 13.3-inch 2048 x 1536 screen (unfolded) and it was a bold pioneer in a market that was still highly in doubt when the device launched.

Earlier this year, Asus also took a stab at the niche market, but unlike the dual-screen Asus Precog concept, the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED will be available for purchase soon. The model will have plenty of specs to go around, as well, like a larger 17.3-inch 2560 x 1920 screen (still 4:3), a current-gen Intel Core i7-1250U, and 16GB of LPDDR5 memory. When folded, the contraption will offer two 12.5-inch 1920 x 1280 screens in a tall 3:2 aspect ratio.