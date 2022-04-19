This Is How Twitter's Upcoming Edit Button Could Work

Ever since Twitter made the remarkable announcement that an editing feature was finally coming, the platform has been abuzz with how it will be implemented. A bunch of developers and code sleuths has now given an idea of how the tweet editing feature might function for users. App researcher Nima Owji tweeted a GIF of the editing feature in action, showing how it will likely be accessed by tapping the three-dot menu button in the top-right corner of a tweet, followed by a selection of an "Edit Tweet" option. Once the necessary changes have been made, an update button will appear at the top. Tapping on the update button will most likely make the edited tweet live for all viewers.

Alessandro Paluzzi, another app researcher who frequently unearths upcoming features on social media platforms, also shared a screenshot that shows an Edit Tweet option. The Edit feature will initially be available to Twitter Blue subscribers, the paid tier of Twitter that brings exclusive features such as the ability to undo tweets within 60 seconds, a nifty system to bookmark tweets, and a dedicated reader mode for reading threads among others. So far, Twitter hasn't shared a concrete release timeline for the editing feature, and it remains unclear if Twitter ever plans to release the feature to the masses without a subscription commitment.