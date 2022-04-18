How 1971's Nissan EV4 Was Way Ahead Of Its Time

Few are privy to the fact that electric cars have been around before Karl Benz patented the gasoline-powered car in 1886. French inventor Gustave Pierre Trouvé built the world's first electric car in April 1880 using a James Starley tricycle fitted with a lead-acid battery pack and a Siemens electric motor. Despite the fact that Trouvé publicly demonstrated his invention in 1881, he did not succeed in attaining a patent for the vehicle. As such, history regards English industrialist Thomas Parker as the inventor of the first production electric car in 1884, ten years before the gasoline-powered combustion car arrived in Britain.

Henry Ford introduced the Model T in 1908, and the motoring world was changed forever. Enthralled by the premise of low-cost and efficient transportation, the buying public's interest in electric cars waned by 1912, in no small part due to the cost. Ford sold the Model T for $650, while a Baker Electric Coupe started at about $2,800.

Electric vehicles made a mild comeback in the 1960s and 1970s amid the global energy crisis. As modern studies popped up to demonstrate the harmful effects of global warming and air pollution, the race to create a modern-age electric car was on. In 1971 Nissan revealed the EV4 pickup truck and abandoned the project shortly thereafter. The radical nature of this project stands in stark contrast with its swift dismissal — we simply cannot wrap our heads around the reasons Nissan abandoned this brilliant project from the offset.