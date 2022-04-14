Amazon CEO Drops Disappointing News For Crypto Owners

If you've been hoping to one day be able to pay for your next Amazon impulse purchase with cryptocurrency, today's news may come as a disappointment. Andy Jassy, the CEO of Amazon, said in an interview that he doesn't envision the platform adding crypto as a payment method anytime soon. However, the news is not all bad — Jassy acknowledged that he believes crypto will only continue to grow and went on to say much the same about non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

NFTs are digital assets with assigned ownership. Buying an NFT can be likened to buying a painting from an art gallery — you are the only owner of this particular NFT, and you are the only one who can sell it or hold it until it (ideally) grows in value. Of course, NFTs are a rather controversial topic these days, with countless people dismissing them as simple pictures that can be downloaded at any given time. However, as far as proof of ownership goes, NFTs are starting to be recognized as a legit form of owning digital assets. Andy Jassy seems to agree with that possibility.

Jassy spoke to CNBC following the release of his first annual shareholder letter after he took over from Jeff Bezos. He talked about crypto, revealing his stance on both digital currencies and NFTs. Although he suggested that he doesn't own either bitcoin or NFTs, Jassy is optimistic about the future of these two technologies. As a result, he doesn't dismiss the possibility that Amazon may one day be involved with both. At the same time, he clarified that the platform is not close to adding crypto as a payment mechanism, but he acknowledges the growth of crypto in that very same sentence by clarifying that he does expect it to grow even bigger still.