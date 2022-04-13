The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Version Delayed Again - But That May Not Be A Bad Thing

In an announcement published to the official "Witcher" Twitter account, CD Projekt Red announced the delay while also revealing that development on the next-gen version is moving back in-house.

"We have decided to have our in-house development team conduct the remaining work on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," the tweet reads. "We are currently evaluating the scope of work to be done and thus have to postpone Q2 release until further notice. We'll update you as soon as we can. Thank you for understanding."

While that certainly isn't the most pleasant tweet — and indeed, an indefinite delay like this one suggests there's plenty of work to be done — it does spur some hope for the finished product, whenever that may arrive. It sounds like CD Projekt Red had outsourced the development of the next-gen version to a third-party studio and wasn't pleased with the progress that studio made. Taking things into its own hands could mean a better experience for players when the next-gen port is done, though, of course, that's just pure speculation on our part.

In any case, we'll let you know when CD Projekt Red shares more about the state of "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, but we might be waiting a while as the studio determines what the path ahead looks like.