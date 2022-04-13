Why Russian Troops May Have Been Exposed To Radiation

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, the conflict impacts various areas of the country, including a zone that's dangerous for a number of reasons — the city of Chernobyl, and more specifically, Chernobyl's Red Forest. Russian troops seized the city and nearby areas in February and March 2022. According to Ukraine, that move will not be without its consequences. This isn't a veiled threat — Ukraine is referring to the effects of the ever-present radiation, in which the Russian army spent a good amount of time.

Unlike many other parts of Ukraine, Chernobyl was not a bustling city filled with people when Russia invaded it. The city had been abandoned since 1986 when it was the site of a massive nuclear accident, in which a flawed reactor caused an explosion in the local nuclear power plant. Although only 31 people are said to have died as a direct result of the accident, the remaining radiation had far-flung effects that continue to this day.

As a result, the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant Zone of Alienation (more commonly known as the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone) has been established. The area covers around 19 miles within the radius of the explosion, and even over 30 years later, it's highly contaminated. Only around 100 people still live in Chernobyl, and no new citizens are allowed in, so the city is slowly dying out. It is there, in that dangerous, deserted area with extremely high radiation, that some Russian troops settled for a few weeks.