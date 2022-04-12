PS5 Launch Title Bugsnax Is Coming To Xbox Game Pass

According to a post on Xbox Wire today, "Bugsnax" will be heading to Xbox Game Pass on April 28, 2022. The game will be available through all versions of Game Pass — cloud, console, and PC — for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows computers. That makes "Bugsnax" a day-one addition for Xbox Game Pass, as it'll be hitting Microsoft subscription service the same day it releases for Xbox platforms.

April 28 is also the date that "Isle of Bigsnax" will be going live across all platforms. The PlayStation Blog has all the details about this expansion showing off some of the supersized Bigsnax players will encounter and explaining how players will be able to capture them. The new content in "Isle of Bigsnax" won't be limited to the update's new island, as players will also be able to build and decorate a hut of their own back in Snaxburg. Players will even be able to collect an array of hats and put them on their Bugsnax.

All in all, it seems like a fairly sizable update for "Bugsnax" owners. Perhaps owing to its status as a PlayStation 5 launch title, "Bugsnax" managed to capture a fairly sizable audience at release, so we'll see if the game can expand that further on Xbox platforms and Game Pass. Look for "Bugsnax" to land on Xbox Game Pass later this month.