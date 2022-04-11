This Biotherapeutic May Protect Your Gut Bacteria From Antibiotics

Antibiotics come in handy at stopping a wide range of bacterial infections, but an unintended consequence of antibody administration is that they also end up harming the benevolent bacteria living in the gut. The human gut has a microbiome on its own that hosts a wide diversity of bacteria, which play an important role in digestion, energy utilization, and boosting immunity among other vital functions.

When the microbial ecosystem inside the gut is disturbed due to antibodies — a process scientists call dysbiosis — it can lead to mild issues such as diarrhea that can take months to fix with the use of supplements and dietary changes. However, in some cases, dysbiosis can lead to serious neurological and autoimmune issues. In what is being hailed as landmark research, scientists have detailed a method involving biotherapeutics to counter the harmful impact of antibiotics on gut bacteria.

In simple words, biotherapeutics involve the usage of genetically engineered bacteria strains that are safe for human consumption. When these biotherapeutics enter the body alongside antibiotics, they allow the antibiotic to do its intended job but keep the side effects in check. Scientists at Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have created an engineered live biotherapeutic product (eLBP) that is given alongside antibiotics to a patient. The safe-to-use bacteria in question is a strain of Lactococcus lactis, which produces an enzyme called B-lactamase to productively degrade antibiotics in a controlled manner.