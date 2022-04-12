REDMAGIC 7 Pro Gaming Phone Gets A US Price To Go With Its Turbo Fan

One of the most prominent features of the REDMAGIC 7 Pro is the turbo fan. This component is part of Nubia's signature ICE 9.0 multi-dimensional cooling system, which is designed with the second-largest vapor chamber cooling plate in the mobile industry, increasing air volume by 33.3% for enhanced gaming performance. The fan has 29 0.1mm ultra-thin fan blades, an Iso-alloy frame structure, a metal cover, and four energy-efficient coils that increase the airflow by 217% and generate less than 30 decibels thanks to the incorporation of turbo car technology. The model also comes with four RGB light effects, though keep in mind that they're limited to the Supernova model.

The REDMAGIC 7 Pro is also equipped with the Red Core 1 that works in tandem with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 to handle gaming operations outside of graphics and high frame rates, processing audio, RBG lighting, and haptic feedback for highly proficient performance. Then there's the battery, which packs a 5,000 mAh capacity alongside support for 65W fast charging. It also acts as the receiver and the giver, rendering the phone a portable charger for compatible devices.

The model runs on Android 12 thanks to the custom-built REDMAGIC OS 5.0, which comes with five new features for the Game Space. These include the Quick Picture Library, Quick Notes, Game-reminder, which alerts players to time-sensitive in-game events, Fast Stopwatch, and Barrage Message, which lets notifications be read across the screen without interrupting gaming sessions.