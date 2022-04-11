Pixel 6 Pro May Have An Unexpected Feature

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is a feature-packed flagship, but the only biometric security feature it comes with is the fingerprint scanner. This came as a surprise to many because several marketing documents that leaked before the phone launched talked about the model sporting a "Face Unlock" feature, as well. And even though there have been several reports in the past about Google supposedly working to bring this feature to the Pixel 6 Pro, nothing seems to have happened on this front even six months into the phone's launch.

References to text strings that point towards the likelihood of the Pixel 6 Pro eventually supporting Face Unlock have previously been found within the Android 12L beta code. However, for some reason, Google has yet to release an update that enables this feature on this model. Yet, just when we thought the company had given up on this feature, we have a fresh report that seems to indicate the facial recognition security feature may still arrive at some point for the Pixel 6 Pro.

Unlike previous occasions where references to this feature had to be found deep within the operating system code, a Pixel 6 Pro user recently came across the Face Unlock option while he was setting up his newly purchased Pixel 6 Pro.