GoPro's Lightest Camera HERO10 Black Bones Made For Specific Market Segment

As far as specs are concerned, the HERO10 Black Bones appears like a solid FPV camera on paper, offering consumers the ability to record up to 5K resolution videos at 30 fps with a 4:3 aspect ratio, as well as 4K videos at a faster 60 fps. The device also supports 120 fps slow-motion recording, though the resolution naturally drops a bit at that frame rate to 2.7K. The model packs GoPro's GP2 processor and likewise includes what the company calls a highly ventilated enclosure design, which should help prevent overheating issues that may otherwise occur when, for example, recording in slow motion.

The company notes that Black Bones also includes a license for its desktop software that, among other things, provides access to the company's ReelSteady stabilization correction feature, which should help iron out any vibrations or other unwanted jittering. Other relevant details include multiple ways to control the action camera, a single-screw mounting system for drones, a lens cover that can be swapped out with a new one when damaged by a drone crash, compatibility with certain drone batteries, and an adapter that allows users to connect the Black Bones with other GoPro devices.

Consumers in the US can now purchase the HERO10 Black Bones FPV drone racing camera for $399.99, which is a bit cheaper than the regular model's $549.98 price. With that said, buyers who plan to purchase the companion GoPro subscription, as well, can currently get the HERO10 Black bundled with a year's subscription for $349.98, undercutting its slimmer sibling. The downside, of course, is that the regular model is thicker and heavier, and therefore may not be ideal for all FPV drone racers.