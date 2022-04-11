YouTube Just Confirmed The Rollout Of This iOS Device Feature

It seems that the testing period is finally over — YouTube has confirmed that it will be rolling out Picture-in-Picture (PiP) on iOS "in a matter of days." This means that soon, iPhone and iPad users will be able to watch videos while simultaneously working on something else. PiP keeps a YouTube video on top of all the other apps you're currently running in a window that's small and resizeable. As such, with PiP on iOS, you'll be able to make the video window take up a portion of your screen, but not all of it — opening the door to new productivity options.

The tweet from TeamYouTube has been posted in response to a curious user who asked about the PiP feature after finding that their early access to the feature had disappeared. In the short message, the company divulged that PiP will be available across all devices that run iOS version 15 or newer. This is pretty huge, and some might say, long overdue. After all, many other streaming services already support PiP.

YouTube's journey with PiP on Apple devices started with rolling out the feature as an exclusive for YouTube Premium subscribers. Picture-in-Picture was listed as an experimental feature on YouTube's website and was removed entirely on April 8, 2022. Some users lost access to PiP over the weekend, and access will likely be spotty between now and the point at which the feature is launched to the public.