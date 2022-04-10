iOS 16 May Arrive With Hidden Details About Apple's Mixed-Reality Headsets

Apple has already revealed when and how its next big event will take place, and some developers may be disappointed the company isn't yet returning to face-to-face interactions. After all, this year has seen both CES and Mobile World Congress make room for some in-person attendance, but it seems Cupertino is erring on the side of caution.

The company will open its doors to select on-site attendees, though, namely developers and students who will get to take part in hands-on activities. That does mean all of Apple's keynotes and talks will be pre-recorded again, which doesn't work well for certain demonstrations. Fortunately, it might be too early for Apple's mixed-reality headset to make its appearance, so we probably don't have to worry about the online-only event ruining that reveal.

Though we're likely still months away, at best, from Apple's official headset launch, that hasn't stopped some details from leaking. Clues about the company's first foray into the world of headsets might be the most interesting thing about iOS 16, at least so far, as it seems the company's own software may reveal some tidbits about the fabled product.