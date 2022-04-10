Vivo X Fold Leaks Tease The Next Foldable Contender

For a few years now, Samsung's foldables, particularly the Galaxy Z Fold line, have been the standard against which other folding smartphones were measured, but the model is hardly perfect despite being in its third generation. The Galaxy Z Fold 3's form factor doesn't sit well with many mobile users, and the crease in the middle where the display folds still bothers some owners.

The Oppo Find N, which is built upon some ideas from Huawei, addressed some of those concerns in the form of a nearly invisible crease, a very flat fold, and what some consider a better landscape design.

The Vivo X Fold, which could formally debut any moment now, may share some of the same traits as the Oppo Find N, which isn't that surprising considering the two companies' family ties. The hinge will likely be the selling point here, which would, in theory, still keep that crease away. The device, at least based on newly leaked images, also has a rather large camera bump since it has no reservations about putting a 50MP main sensor on the back, one reportedly joined by a 48MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP "portrait" camera, and a 5MP periscope zoom shooter.