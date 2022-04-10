How The New Mercedes-Benz Facility Could Impact The Brand's Future

The Internet of Things is a concept that's grown prevalent in our digital lives, connecting our smartphones and computers to every type of household appliance, from the kitchen fridge to the ceiling lights. Vehicle manufacturers are also making similar advancements in the automotive sector.

TechCrunch suggested in January 2021, for example, that an "Internet of Cars" would allow vehicles to use an array of sensors and networking hardware to send data directly to a roadside repair service or speak to one another in real-time, and the latter would theoretically assist drivers in navigating traffic congestion. Those are two potential benefits to such a technology becoming prolific on the road on a massive scale, and it seems like it's already beginning to materialize.

Reuters reported on April 8 that Mercedes-Benz has taken a major step forward in developing its own operating system, called MB.OS. The high-end car manufacturer has officially opened a brand-new software development center based in Sindelfingen, Germany, that cost more than $217.5 million to construct. Called the Electric Software Hub at the Mercedes Technology Center, the new facility is designed to make the operating system as secure and feature-rich as possible. The automaker should begin rolling out its proprietary MB.OS in new vehicles beginning in 2024, bringing the "Internet of Vehicles" several steps closer to mass adoption.