The Polestar 2 Just Got Upgraded To Android R

The 2020 Polestar 2 was the first car to run Google's Android Automotive — an operating system specially built for vehicles — which was first showcased at Google I/O 2019 developer conference. Android Automotive builds upon the current Android Auto experience and is designed to also control key car functionality and display information in addition to offering a suite of entertainment options. Although a new ecosystem can raise concerns about software updates, the company has been sending consistent updates to cars with Android Automotive such as the Polestar 2, which has recently been upgraded to Android R/11.

The Polestar 2, an all-electric vehicle produced by Volvo under its Polestar brand, was released with Android 9. The automaker has subsequently sent out more than ten over-the-air (OTA) updates for the vehicle, though drivers had to visit a workshop for a few of them. Besides upgrading the Polestar 2's infotainment system to Android 11, the latest update also includes stability and performance improvements. Along with the in-car head unit, the Polestar companion app for smartphones also gets improvements to its functionality.