Rogue Legacy 2 Is Finally Coming. Here's What We Know So Far

The "Rogue Legacy" video game series is set to return for another round of rogue-lite-style action on April 28 with its newly announced sequel, "Rogue Legacy 2" for PC and Xbox consoles. According to Engadget, the sequel is set to build upon the notedly challenging 2D sidescrolling combat and platforming that made the original great, but it sounds like it does even more with the original's heir system that allows players to choose which of three heirs continues their journey each time they die.

In the original, each heir is allotted random variations to their appearance and skill set – which use nomenclature from the DSM, for instance, a character can have ADHD which gives them more agility, or far-sightedness which makes the camera appear distorted near the player character. And it sounds like the developer, Cellar Door Games, will be including an heirloom system in "Rogue Legacy 2" to complement its heir system as well.

This new heirloom system would allow certain abilities to be kept between characters, even after the player dies and is forced to reset. It's meant to make things even more approachable, especially since death is often far more brutal in the rogue-lite genre — in "Rogue Legacy," players are effectively forced to start over from the beginning of the game whenever they die, albeit there is already a degree of carryover between heirs, who keep their forebear's power level.