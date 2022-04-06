New Doctor Strange Multiverse Of Madness Trailer Breakdown: Here's What We See

Marvel has dropped a new trailer for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," and this one is pretty heavy on callbacks, alternate reality shenanigans, some directorial indulgences, and a few heavy regrets. Of course, the world (and possibly, the whole universe) is again at stake here, in a suitably mystic-heavy way. The eponymous character is shown dreaming about his ex-girlfriend on a marriage altar, while Wanda's dreams are nightmares with all forms of inexplicable paranormal horror.

The trailer also gives us another glimpse of Wong played by Benedict Wong, friend-turned-foe Karl Mordo rocking a rune-powered sword and brought to life by Chiwetel Ejiofor, and newcomer America Chavez played by Xochitl Gomez. Since this film is all about magic and the fantastic, we also see a giant octopus monster, strolling villainously on a busy street, and casually throwing a giant bus at the Sorcerer Supreme. But here are three things that really stood out in the new trailer.

Note: There are spoilers ahead for those who aren't up to date with the Marvel universe.