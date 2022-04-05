Why NASA's Psyche Spacecraft Is Being Shaken Up And Baked

NASA's Psyche spacecraft is getting ready to visit a strange metal asteroid, with a launch scheduled for later this summer. To prepare the spacecraft for the extreme conditions of a launch and space journey, it is being put through testing to ensure it's up for the job – and that involves shaking it, baking it, and freezing it.

Spacecraft need to face difficult challenges, particularly during launch. As a rocket fires, it vibrates the entire spacecraft which could shake loose any fixtures that aren't well secured or could even break some delicate parts. That's not to mention the light, heat, and radiation from the sun which becomes more intense as it rises through the Earth's atmosphere, or the eventual deep cold of space once the craft leaves Earth and heads out into the solar system.

To make sure a space mission is ready for these challenges, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) puts its spacecraft through a series of rigorous tests at its facilities in California. The Psyche spacecraft has just passed its tests, confirming that it's ready to face space, according to JPL.

"This is the proof that everybody's done their job right. Not only those who have brought flight hardware into assembly, test, and launch operations [ATLO] but also the ATLO team in putting it all together," said JPL's Psyche dynamics testing engineer Randy Lindemann. "The tests show that, yes, the spacecraft is flight worthy."