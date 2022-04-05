Crystal Dynamics Confirms New Tomb Raider Game

While news of a new entry in a beloved game series that's been relatively quiet for four years is sure to get fans buzzing, it might be a little too soon for that. At the moment the only information that Crystal Dynamics has shared is that development has begun, which could mean the game has started production, or that it's beginning its pre-production phase. Given the amount of time it takes to produce most video games — especially in the AAA space where there are so many moving parts to the process — it's likely we won't be seeing Lara Croft's next adventure for a few years at least.

There's also been no indication of what this new "Tomb Raider" will entail; whether it will be a follow-up to "Shadow of the Tomb Raider" (which seems likely), or a new story entirely. We also don't know if it will stick to the sort of survival, exploration, and crafting-heavy approach of the more recent games, if there will be bigger tombs, more combat, or more puzzles. We also don't know what platforms it will release on — probably PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, but maybe not PS4 or XboxOne. There isn't a general release date estimate, either.

For the time being, all we know for sure is that Crystal Dynamics is working on another "Tomb Raider," Square Enix is likely still publishing, and that we need to be patient.