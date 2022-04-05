Rainbow Six Mobile Confirmed: How To Join The Game Tests

Ubisoft's popular "Rainbow Six Siege" game is heading to mobile, the company has announced. The upcoming title, "Rainbow Six Mobile," will first arrive in a series of tests that some players will be able to join. The game will be available for Android and iOS, Ubisoft confirmed, with the company also revealing some details about the planned mobile release, including at least some of the operators, maps, and modes players can expect.

Among other things, "Rainbow Six Mobile" will include notable maps from "Rainbow Six Siege," specifically Border and Bank — it's unclear whether any others will join them, however. Though the game itself has been designed to run on mobile devices, some of the core gameplay from the PC and console title will be included, not the least of which is the 5v5 PvP "Attack vs. Defense" game mode — and, of course, players will only get one extra life, making the entire scenario a bit more high stakes than some competing games.

Ubisoft promises fans access to a variety of operators pulled from the wider "Rainbow" universe, including Smoke and Bandit, and gamers will be able to customize their teams for each match. The mobile variant will include some of its own exclusives, as well, though Ubisoft hasn't shed any light on what those will be. As expected, "Rainbow Six Mobile" will also sport customizable on-screen controls, which should, hopefully, make it possible for users to comfortably play the game without pairing a controller.