Peloton Guide Arrives To Watch You Lift

Though the Peloton Guide has been known for months, the company has been slim with the details until now. The model is launching with support for strength classes, though users should keep in mind that Peloton's weights and heart rate sensor are sold separately. The company says it's offering programs that are designed specifically for use with Guide, including one called "Floor Bootcamp" featuring a total of 12 classes.

The company also promises programs that are targeted at users interested in building more muscle or having a more traditional type of lifting routine. There will be a "Strength Roll Call" program with weekly live instruction, but Peloton says it'll only be available for those who have a membership and the Guide.

Both new and Peloton App members are promised all-access membership pricing at $24 per month for the rest of the year. This will provide customers with both on-demand and live fitness content — though, again, you'll need to also purchase weights for the program to have any usefulness. Guide is now available for $295, which is quite a bit cheaper than the $495 price we first heard in November 2021, but you'll need to be in the U.S., U.K., Australia, or Canada to get a unit.