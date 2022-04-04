Why Were T-Rex's Arms So Short? Researchers Have A New Idea

The Tyrannosaurus Rex may have been the fiercest predator that has ever roamed planet Earth. But for all its ferocity, there was something comically off with its forelimbs. Apart from being laughably short for an animal its size, most scientists thought these arms were practically useless, given that they could not come close together to picking anything up.

And even though previous studies have revealed that the T.rex could have bench pressed 400 pounds using these arms, they were still too short to be used as a weapon. For a long time, researchers did not have a clear answer to what had become a classic question among budding paleontologists.

Some of the earlier theories surrounding T.rex's arms ranged from it being pectoral claspers that helped male T.rex hold females in place during copulation — to a potential tool that was used for attracting mates. Most of these theories were eventually disproved by later studies.

And just when we thought researchers had hit a stone wall, noted paleontologist Kevin Padian, in his recent study, has floated a new hypothesis. According to him, the short length of the T.rex's arms was an evolutionary change to prevent accidental or intentional amputation during a feeding frenzy.