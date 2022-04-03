How 'eQuad' Electric Bikes Could Change UPS Delivery

According to Fernhay, its eQuad delivery bike is only around 2.7 feet wide, making it narrow enough to use in city bicycle lanes, among other places. As well, the e-assist bike has a "Cube" package storage space measuring just under 6 feet in length, while the full vehicle clocks in at less than 10 feet long overall. Despite its appearance, the company says it designed the eQuad in such a way that it'll remain stable even when loaded with packages and used on potentially rough city surfaces. The pedals and electric assist motor are joined by motorcycle tires, metal wheels, and hydraulic disc breaks on the front.

Fernhay's website indicates the eQuad can be configured to meet a customer's needs, at least when it comes to the battery. The delivery company, meanwhile, revealed to Reuters that the model it'll test gets around 40 miles per battery charge. The bike's electric nature means it'll be essentially silent when compared with trucks, not to mention its complete lack of emissions. Though customers aren't likely to notice anything different when these bikes are tested, it'll make things much easier for delivery drivers who may otherwise have to lug around packages in a cart when they're destined for places where trucks can't operate.

This is the latest in a long series of UPS tests involving EVs, an effort made in light of the company's wider sustainability goals, which include increasing its renewable electricity use to 25 percent by 2025. Among other things, the company has slowly increased its use of "alternative" fuels for its ground-based services, though it also has some big plans (with a more distant outlook) related to its aviation operations.