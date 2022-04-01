EK Water Blocks Launching For Latest NVIDIA RTX Cards

NVIDIA's powerful 3090 RTX cards have already been improved upon with a new model, the 3090 Ti RTX. As such, water cooler manufacturer EK is positioning itself to launch a new line of water blocks for the new NVIDIA RTX model, using its proprietary Quantum Vector² technology. Of course, only certain manufacturers will release 3090 Ti cards that actually have the new water blocks installed on them, at least, at first.

It appears the first cards to receive these new water blocks will be Founders Edition cards and reference models, but they'll also be a part of consumer card production and will be sold on models such as the ASUS Strix RTX 3090 Ti, the EVGA FTW3 RTX 3090 Ti, and the MSI TRIO RTX 3090 Ti, Videocardz reported on March 31. There will likely be more video cards launching with the EK water blocks at some point in the future.