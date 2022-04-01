Dell's New Tile Partnership Means You'll Never Lose Your Stylus

After bringing its object-tracking expertise to laptops and wearables, Tile is extending a helping hand to the humble stylus, too. Dell has announced the Premier Rechargeable Active Pen (PN7522W), a stylus that comes equipped with Tile's tracking tech. In case users misplace the pricey Dell stylus, they can open the Tile app installed on their phone to make the stylus ring and light up, helping them locate the active pen with audiovisual cues. However, that only works if the stylus is somewhere nearby. In case the pen was left at a faraway place like a coffee shop or dropped in a cab, users can rely on Tile's network to see the last known location of Dell's stylus, just like any other Tile-enabled hardware.

Dell says its $110 stylus is the world's first active pen with Tile location tracking. The stylus is tailor-made for Dell's 2-in-1 range and features an array of notification lights at the top, arranged in a beautiful hexagon pattern. The tilt-sensitive stylus can recognize 4,096 levels of pressure and has a trio of customizable buttons. The two side buttons can be programmed for a wide range of tasks such as replicating mouse buttons, launching Windows search or OneNote, controlling music playback, and switching apps among others.