What The Recent Finding Of Ice Volcanoes On Pluto Actually Means

Strange features spotted on the surface of Pluto may be due to the activity of ice volcanoes, according to a new study using data from the New Horizons mission. The activity could have created features like large domes and rises, formed when material was spewed out of the icy volcanoes. The research, published in the journal Nature Communications, uses data from the NASA New Horizons probe which was launched in 2006. The mission flew past Pluto in 2015, before heading out into the depths of space. By April 2021, the mission was 50 times further away from the sun than the Earth is.

The data from the mission's flyby of Pluto is still being analyzed, however, and it was this data that provided the new insights into Pluto's cryovolcanic activity. To learn about the activity on Pluto — which is no longer considered a planet, but is now technically known as a dwarf planet — the researchers looked at an area of the surface covered in large domes, southwest of the Sputnik Planitia region. These domes are between half a mile and four miles tall and 18 to 60 miles across, and there are also interconnected hills and depressions forming a type of surface feature called hummocky terrain.

"The particular structures we studied are unique to Pluto, at least so far," said Dr. Kelsi Singer, New Horizons Deputy Project Scientist from the Southwest Research Institute and lead author of the paper. "Rather than erosion or other geologic processes, cryovolcanic activity appears to have extruded large amounts of material onto Pluto's exterior and resurfaced an entire region of the hemisphere New Horizons saw up close."