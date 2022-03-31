An Xbox Game Pass Family Plan Might Be On The Way

Microsoft is reportedly planning to launch a family plan for its popular Xbox Games Pass subscription service. As per a report from Windows Central, the company is moving ahead with plans for a product called Xbox Game Pass Family Plan that might be launched at some point in 2022. For now, details about the pricing structure and regional availability are still under wraps, but it appears Microsoft is chasing the same formula as content streaming services that allow more than one person to simultaneously use the same account.

The Xbox Game Pass Family Plan will reportedly allow five members to share the subscription, ultimately saving them money when compared to the cost of individual subscriptions. Assuming the report is correct, the plan won't limit usage to people in the same household, but will instead let up to five individuals located in the same country split the subscription.

This is quite generous, as the likes of Netflix want account sharing to happen only between people from the same household. Allowing a bunch of gamer buddies to access all of the Xbox Game Pass perks at a subsidized rate sounds like a solid strategy to retain existing subscribers and also gain new ones. However, it is unclear if the Xbox Game Pass Family Plan will be exclusive to the PC-only tier of service, or if it will be limited to the Xbox consoles. It is also possible Microsoft will give the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier a family plan extension.