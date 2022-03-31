FedEx Inks A Drone Deal To Speed Your Deliveries Through The Sky

If you've seen dystopian-futuristic films like "Ready Player One," "Blade Runner 2049," or even the acclaimed space opera TV series "The Expanse," you probably know what the proliferation of autonomous delivery drones is supposed to look like — tons of shipments and deliveries of all sizes flown right to customers' doors rather than being dropped off by a living person. But, like most things that start as science fiction, autonomous delivery drones won't stay fiction for much longer.

Flying autonomous drones in real life have already achieved the capability of carrying heavy loads across long distances, which, despite what the films might say, bodes well for real-world logistics and operations staff working on cargo transportation. On March 30, FedEx announced plans to team up with San Francisco-based Elroy Air to begin commissioning autonomous delivery drones of its own, but these drones are a bit larger than you're imagining. Called VTOLs, or vertical take-off and landing drones, the Elroy Air Chaparral C1 drones commissioned by FedEx are the size of a small plane and are equipped to carry up to 500 pounds of cargo for up to 300 miles in any direction.