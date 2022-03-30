How Intel Is Working To Support Bitcoin Mining

Intel chips remain the bedrock CPU solution in the PC industry, powering everything from Chromebooks to the most powerful gaming computers, workstations, and servers on the market. However, for serious crypto mining operations, the same hardware generally isn't the most popular choice.

Sure, you will find plenty of casual and even semi-serious crypto miners using Intel chips paired with powerful NVIDIA or even AMD GPUs for crypto mining purposes. However, Intel's regular x86 chips are not the most effective solution when it comes to hash rates. For this specific purpose, a special class of processors known as an application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) is required for the job. Until recently, Intel had not shown any special interest in developing ASIC chips for the cryptocurrency market, but its approach has now changed under the leadership of Intel's newest CEO, Pat Gelsinger.

Gelsinger is doing what he can to help set Intel up for long-term success in the face of pressures on its traditional business from the likes of Apple's Arm-based chips and its historical rival AMD. To this extent, the executive is looking to open up new markets for Intel and is embracing crypto mining with a new class of Intel ASIC chips dubbed "Bonanza Mine."