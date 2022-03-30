How This NASA Astronaut Just Broke A Record With Russian Cosmonauts

On Wednesday, March 30, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei returned to Earth after spending nearly a year aboard the International Space Station (ISS). While his trip back would have been considered a routine event under normal circumstances, that certainly wasn't the case this time around.

Mark's return to terra firma comes at a time when the relationship between the U.S. and Russia is at its lowest point in several decades. In fact, the war in Ukraine almost completely overshadowed the fact Mark had spent 355 days onboard the International Space Station — setting a new U.S. duration record for a single spaceflight in the process. The previous U.S. record was for a 340-day stay by astronaut Scott Kelly back in 2016, again aboard the ISS. Accompanying Mark on his trip was Russian cosmonaut flight engineer Pyotr Dubrov, who spent the same amount of time in space.

According to NASA, during his 355-day stay onboard the ISS, Mark completed approximately 5,680 orbits of the Earth, traveling a staggering 150 million miles in the process. This is equivalent to making 312 trips to the moon. The astronaut had been tasked with conducting various scientific activities on the ISS, ones that ranged from plant research to physical sciences studies.