Apple Watch Users Report Charging Issues After Latest WatchOS Update

One of the biggest Apple Watch Series 7 features is fast charging support, but it looks like a recently issued software update has left it broken. The problem seems to only affect select fast chargers compatible with the Apple Watch, although some users claim their Apple-made fast chargers have also stopped working properly.

According to MacRumors, the issue appears to have arrived with the watchOS 8.5 update. Even worse, overall charging speeds have reportedly dropped to a trickle, with one user claiming his Apple Watch needed an hour to increase the charge by 5%. Many users say they now have to keep the wearable on the charger overnight, defeating the entire purpose of fast charging support.

The issue was first reported on Apple's official discussion forum, with users noticing the problem manifested primarily with the Belkin Boost Charge Pro Portable charger. While there was initial speculation the fast charging feature didn't support these third-party products, others were quick to point out the Belkin Boost Charge Pro is an Apple-approved product the company sells via its own store. In fact, the Apple Watch Series 7 is included in the charger's "compatible products" list.

Some users say they've tried getting in touch with Apple and Belkin support, but it doesn't look like there's a fix available at the time of writing. Belkin Support, in an email response to some users, reportedly confirmed it is "looking into it."