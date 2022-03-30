Study Shows Artificial Sweeteners May Lead To Higher Cancer Risk, Questions Remain

Artificial sweeteners are commonly used in packaged food and beverage as substitutes for sugar. These artificially crafted substances have a molecular structure similar to sucrose — commonly called "table sugar," "white sugar," or "granulated sugar" — so they taste just like it but have a significantly lower calorific value. Therefore, sugar substitutes are marketed as healthier alternatives to natural sugar and its derivatives, especially for those who either have diabetes or want to lose or maintain their weight. Despite their advertised benefits, artificial sweeteners have been linked to health concerns, including brain manipulations and higher cancer risk in consumers. A recent study (via PLOS Medicine Journal) tries to correlate cancer hazards with the consumption of artificial sugar substitutes such as acesulfame-K, aspartame, and sucralose.

The findings are part of the ongoing NutriNet-Santé research, an ongoing online study meant to identify the interplay between health and nutrition. The research program began in 2007 and has had members participate in periodic online health surveys.