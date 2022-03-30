PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Restocked Today: What To Know
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
We're quickly closing in on the 18-month mark since the release of Sony's PlayStation 5 and consoles are still difficult to find. If you've been chasing PlayStation 5 restocks, your next chance to snag a console is coming today from Amazon. However, as is increasingly the case, it seems that this PS5 restock is coming with a few caveats you need to be aware of before getting your hopes up.
Some retailers have been restricting access to Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles by reserving stock for people subscribed to their membership programs. Best Buy, for instance, has taken to making stock available only to Totaltech members, while GameStop has restricted access to PS5 stock to its PowerUp Rewards Pro members. Amazon, it seems, is no different in that regard, as it has revealed that Prime members will be given priority with today's PS5 restock. What that means isn't exactly clear, but it's probably safe to assume that you'll need to be subscribed to Amazon Prime if you want any chance at getting a console.
Amazon PS5 restock time and tips for securing a console
Apparently, Amazon is only restocking the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition today. The Digital Edition comes with all the same internal hardware as the standard PlayStation 5, with the only exception being that it lacks a disc drive. You'll need to rely on digital games only if you pick this up, which may not be ideal for some who like collecting physical games. Then again, given how hard it's been to find a PlayStation 5, we're guessing many others don't care at this point. In any case, the Amazon listing for the PS5 Digital Edition says the console will be restocked today at 11 a.m. Eastern. That information is missing from the Amazon listing for the standard PS5, so we probably shouldn't expect that console to be restocked today.
As always, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will likely sell out quickly once it goes back in stock, so it's probably best to be on the page a few minutes before sales are slated to open to give yourself the best chance. For that matter, it wouldn't be a bad idea to make sure 1-Click Ordering is set up with the correct address and payment information to make the checkout process even faster. Amazon doesn't say how many consoles it'll have in stock today, but expect them to move quickly. If you don't manage to secure a console today, check out our tips guide for finding a PlayStation 5 so you can be as prepared as possible for future stock drops.