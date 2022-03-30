PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Restocked Today: What To Know

Apparently, Amazon is only restocking the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition today. The Digital Edition comes with all the same internal hardware as the standard PlayStation 5, with the only exception being that it lacks a disc drive. You'll need to rely on digital games only if you pick this up, which may not be ideal for some who like collecting physical games. Then again, given how hard it's been to find a PlayStation 5, we're guessing many others don't care at this point. In any case, the Amazon listing for the PS5 Digital Edition says the console will be restocked today at 11 a.m. Eastern. That information is missing from the Amazon listing for the standard PS5, so we probably shouldn't expect that console to be restocked today.

As always, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will likely sell out quickly once it goes back in stock, so it's probably best to be on the page a few minutes before sales are slated to open to give yourself the best chance. For that matter, it wouldn't be a bad idea to make sure 1-Click Ordering is set up with the correct address and payment information to make the checkout process even faster. Amazon doesn't say how many consoles it'll have in stock today, but expect them to move quickly. If you don't manage to secure a console today, check out our tips guide for finding a PlayStation 5 so you can be as prepared as possible for future stock drops.