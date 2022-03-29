Why SpaceX Stopped Production Of The Crew Dragon Astronaut Capsules

SpaceX is reportedly putting a halt to the production of new Crew Dragon units, a vehicle that has been employed for ferrying passengers between Earth and the International Space Station. As per a Reuters report, the company will continue to develop parts for the existing fleet for refurbishing needs and will retain the necessary production infrastructure, should the need arise to make more Crew Dragon units in the foreseeable future. The Elon Musk-led private space company will now focus on using its existing fleet of Crew Dragon ships to execute commercial flights on behalf of clients such as Axiom.

The reusable module has flown five missions to space ever since it became operational in 2020, and is enlisted with NASA's commercial space program for boosting orbital transportation facilities with help from private partners. Touted to be the first private aircraft to take human passengers to the space station, the Crew Dragon can accommodate up to seven passengers at once. Measuring around 27-feet, the vehicle has a pressurized section at the top for housing passengers as well as environmentally sensitive cargo, and employs Draco thrusters for propelling it while moving in Earth's orbit.